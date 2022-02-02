McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – Due to the inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions, all McLennan County departments and offices will be closed on Thursday – and will evaluate business operations for Friday.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Department, Road & Bridge Departments and Maintenance of Buildings Department should contact respective Elected Official / Department Heads.

You can also check the McLennan County website for any county office updates.

Source: McLennan County Judge Scott M. Felton