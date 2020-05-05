McLennan County deputies arrest Falls County shooting suspect

Bond has been set at $1-million dollars for a 31-year-old Waco man arrested in connection with last Saturday mornings shooting near Marlin in Falls County.

Rayshon Cummings was picked up by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office F.A.S.T. unit on Faulkner Lane in east Waco about 6:00 p.m. Monday.

Within hours after learning who Falls County investigators wanted in the case, Cummings had been tracked down and arrested.

Marijuana and a weapon were also recovered.

Investigators said Cummings had been at a party attended by over 200 people out in a field when he got into an argument with another man.

Shots were fired and the other man was hit several times and critically wounded.

The victim’s condition was not available Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was not armed.

Cummings remained in the McLennan County Jail Tuesday afternoon, with Falls County deputies expected to pick him up and return him to Marlin to face charges.