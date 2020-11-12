McLennan County gives COVID-19 updates at latest press conference

WACO, Texas – Thursday, November 12th was Kyle Deaver’s last Waco-McLennan County COVID press conference as mayor.

It was also the county’s 36th conference since the pandemic began earlier this year.

Right now in McLennan County, there are 24 active COVID cases throughout 13 elderly care centers in the county – and two church clusters are under investigation by the Public Health District.

14 independent school districts and three private schools are reporting COVID cases on campus, totaling 156 active cases within Waco-area schools. 110 of these are students, and 46 are staff.

Dr. Jackson Griggs of the Family Health Center says more than 17,000 people have taken advantage of surge testing in the county – with 7.5 percent of those tests coming back positive.

“Mostly remember that virtual gatherings are the safest,” Dr. Griggs says. “If you can still derive some of the joy and tradition from your holiday virtually, then that would be my strong encouragement – particularly right now, when the spread is so aggressive and it’s occurring across the community.”