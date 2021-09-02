McLennan County Grand Jury clears Waco Police Officers in deadly shooting

The McLennan County Grand Jury refused to indict any of the nine Waco Police officers involved in a deadly shooting on August 3rd, 2021.

The officers were responding to a shooting in progress at an apartment complex on 701 Rambler in Waco.

They shot 76-year-old Ent Wright, who police say killed 65-year-old Alva Stem, Jr. at the Rex-Plex Apartments.

The Texas Rangers and the Waco Police Department Special Crimes Unit investigated the shooting. The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office presented the case to the Grand Jury, which decided the officers involved followed state law.

Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian released the following statement:

We are very appreciative of the attentiveness and thoroughness of the investigation and review of evidence by the Texas Rangers, the Waco Police Department’s Special Crimes Unit, the District Attorney’s Office, and the McLennan County Grand Jury. Our officers were forced to make a tough decision during this critical incident and I’m grateful that neither they nor any other innocent citizen were injured. I am thankful that our officers are back to full duty and have been cleared by the Grand Jury.” Dr. Sheryl Victorian, Waco Chief of Police

The officers were placed on administrative leave, as is normal procedure during an Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation.