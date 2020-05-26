McLennan County Grand Jury meets in-person to re-indict Capital Murder suspects & others

The McLennan County Grand Jury held a special session Tuesday to re-indict several people on criminal charges, including two Capital Murder and two Murder suspects.

Delviyonte Sampson is accused of killing Tyler McKinney back in January. Kevin Darnell Wash is accused of killing Joeangel Ortegon on February 7th. Both men were first indicted during a virtual grand jury meeting because of COVID-19.

The McLennan County District Attorney’s office says the grand jury decided to re-indict both men and several others during a specially called in-person session because several defense attorneys claim the virtual meeting was unconstitutional.

FOX44 News spoke to some of the attorneys for some of the people re-indicted. Walter Reaves is one of the attorneys representing Wash. He does not have any comment about the case at this time.

Alan Bennett represents Keith Lea, who is accused of indecency with a child. He told FOX44 News that filed a writ of habeas corpus because of the virtual meeting. Bennett says if nine people actually met in person this time, he won’t move forward with his writ.

You can read the full indictment list here: