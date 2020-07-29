McLennan County Health Authority rescinds school control order

WACO, Texas – The State of Texas, through the Texas Education Agency (TEA), has established extensive guidelines for public schools in Texas regarding reopening for fall classes.

Similarly, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) has issued guidelines for extra-curricular activities for its participating schools.

Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a letter Tuesday in response to a question from the Mayor of Stephenville, Texas, in which he said a Local Health Authority does not have the authority to close schools on a purely preventative basis.

These actions by state agencies and officials, as well as the UIL, have rendered orders issued by Local Health Authorities such as McLennan County Public Health ineffectual. These actions have vested authority in the local school boards to select opening dates and establish parameters for school operations – all in accordance with State guidelines.

Therefore, Dr. Farley Verner, the Medical Authority for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, has rescinded the control order for schools originally issued on July 21, 2020.

All McLennan County schools are urged to consider September 8, 2020 as a start date. Some school districts have already made the decision to delay the start of school, in-person and on-line, until September 8.

If all schools in McLennan County start on September 8, 2020, this will have a cumulative and beneficial effect on slowing transmission of COVID-19.

Finally, Dr. Verner and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health Department urge all public school districts to take every prudent step possible to protect the health and well-being of students, teachers, staff, parents and the community.

Source: City of Waco