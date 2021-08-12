McLennan County Health Officials Recommend Wearing masks Regardless of Vaccination Status

Waco, TX- The Waco McLennan County Public Health District is encouraging the community to wear a mask whether vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Officials say that since McLennan County is in a high risk community spread area (per the CDC) they are encouraging the community to wear masks again

The District also said that 42.5% percent of people over the age of 12 in the county are fully vaccinated, but it is still under the state average.

The county is averaging about 112 cases a day, and with the increase in COVID cases comes an increase in hospitalizations making them at full capacity.

“We want to make sure that all Waco- McLennan County residents understand how important it is for them to get vaccinated,” Health Director LaShonda Malrey-Horne said. 

The health district is still offering vaccines at the health district Monday through Friday from 8 A.M to 4:30 P.M . Walk ins and appointments are welcome. 

