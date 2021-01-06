McLennan County is expected to get more vaccines this week

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – The Department of State Health is responsible for distributing vaccines to the entire state. As of Tuesday, the leaders of the Bell County Health District say they have not received any vaccines and don’t know when to expect them. There is better news in McLennan County.

“As of yesterday, we had a 6,150 doses that have been delivered to McLennan County – and the state sent out a notification last night that they were sending another 600 doses to our county sometime this week,” says McLennan Health District Spokesperson Kelly Craine.

County leaders have a simple plan for those doses.

“The goal is to get it as soon as possible, and then to immediately start offering it to people. We don’t want it to sit on shelves. We want it to be administered. We want everyone who wants a vaccine to get the vaccine as soon as possible,” says Craine.

Other parts of the state have moved forward to the next round of who can get the shots.

“The state has allowed providers to open up to 1-B if they are necessary if they’ve been able to vaccinate people in 1-A. So its the 1-A group and 1-B category that are allowed to vaccinate right now,” says Craine.

As we move further into January, Craine says we have something else to worry about besides COVID-19.

“We always dismiss flu as something that is not as big of a deal, but flu is also very serious. It can make you very sick. It can give you high fevers. And for some people, it can even put them in hospitals. We need to realize flu is just as serious as COVID, and it’s important to get vaccinated for both,” says Craine.

She also reminds us on how to be extra safe during flu season.

“Wearing that mask stops those respiratory droplets. Staying six feet apart. That’s about as far your germs or your breath can travel, so keeping that six feet apart also will make a big difference on all respiratory illnesses. Following COVID-19 guidelines will help protect you from the flu, as well,” says Craine.