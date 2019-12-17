McLennan County Judge files lawsuit over same-sex marriage reprimand

AUSTIN, Texas- First Liberty Institute filed a lawsuit against the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct on behalf of McLennan County Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley.

The lawsuit alleges that Judge Hensley was, “wrongly punished for accommodating same-sex marriages, and was also given a “Public Warning” by the Commission which violates the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act.”

Texas law allows judges to officiate weddings but it does not require them to do so.

After the Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision in 2015, most judges in Waco and McLennan County stopped performing weddings.

To ensure those seeking to be married in McLennan County could be, including same-sex couples, Judge Hensley made arrangements with a local private vendor and her staff to facilitate weddings she, for religious reasons or just because of schedule, could not officiate.

Despite Judge Hensley seeking to accommodate all citizens of McLennan County who wish to be married, and despite no complaints filed, the Commission for Judicial Conduct investigated and issued a “Public Warning” against the judge.

In its lawsuit, First Liberty argues, “The Commission violated the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act by investigating and punishing Judge Hensley for recusing herself from officiating at same-sex weddings, in accordance with the commands of her Christian faith.” Adding, “By investigating and punishing her for acting in accordance with the commands of her Christian faith, the State of Texas has substantially burdened the free exercise of her religion, with no compelling justification.”

