McLennan County Junior College District to receive a $383K Federal Grant for Higher Education

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas– The McLennan County Junior College District will receive a $383,175 federal grant to provide first-generation and low-income college students with financial assistance and academic support services to complete their post secondary educations.
The grant funding comes from the Student Support Services Program and it is anticipated that each grant will be sustained for a total of 5 years.
As our students prepare to return to their studies, it is critical they are provided with the resources necessary to succeed and continue achieving academic milestones. . “I’ll continue to do everything in my power to ensure opportunities for students in Waco aren’t taken away due to these times of economic uncertainty.Senator John Cornyn (R-TX)