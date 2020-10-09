McLennan County jury trials to resume after six months

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – After a six-month delay due to the pandemic, courts in McLennan County are preparing to resume jury trials early next month.

People should be expecting a notice from the court for jury duty within the next few weeks. For some, it has taken years to get a jury trial – but as we know, COVID-19 added even more to this time.

County leaders say they are prepared to get those cases moving again.

This comes after months of readjusting to mandates handed down by the Supreme Court. The county had a few months of “in-person” proceedings already so far – but the court received notice recently that they could open back up for jury services.

This first week of service is planned for Friday, October 30th at the Waco Convention Center, and they expect trials to begin the following week in November.

McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble says most of the trials will be for pending civil or felony cases. He says while he understands the concerns many may have regarding jury duty, he’s asking people they contact for jury duty to participate.

“We have serious matters here at the Courthouse that have been waiting for years to be resolved, and we’ve given them another six months of delays through this process. So you’re likely going to be hearing a felony case for the first four weeks that we’re doing this, or potentially a misdemeanor,” Gimble says.

The courts aim to complete four felony trials and four misdemeanor trials by Christmas.