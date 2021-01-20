McLennan County leaders discuss COVID-19, County Jail shutdown

WACO, Texas – The COVID-19 vaccine and a shutdown at the County Jail were the main topics for Wednesday’s meeting of Waco-McLennan County leaders.

Judge Scott Felton says 283 inmates are in quarantine. This means there are limited resources going in and out of the jail – including attorneys.

Felton added there are pods in the jail for those who do end up testing positive, with air ventilation different than what everyone else is breathing.

As McLennan County waits for more vaccines, Mayor Dillon Meek guaranteed residents who have already received the first part of their vaccine will get the second part.

“Right now, if you have been given a first dose of a two part vaccine, you will be getting a second vaccine. We do have no indication that there will be no supply for that,” Meek says.

City leaders closed the meeting – reminding residents to continue wearing their masks and to limit gatherings with people outside your household.