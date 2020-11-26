McLennan County leaders host COVID-19 Press Conference before Thanksgiving Day

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – McLennan County is seeing the number of COVID cases increasing, and health care officials are recommending smaller gatherings.

“We have learned so much how to take precautions against this virus. Smart and safe behavior allows us to go on with our lives without fear,” Mayor Dillon Meek said.

If you do have a gathering for Thanksgiving, officials encourage you to celebrate responsibly. Provide masks to guests, and have hand sanitizer available.

“Any un-masked close contact with those outside of the household poses risks catching the virus,” said Dr. Jackson Griggs.

Also if you are feeling sick, you might consider moving your party to a virtual setting, or later on when it is safer.

“I know there’s a lot of modifications that are taking place in many families to be able to accommodate. The best we can of the Thanksgiving more than likely it will not be traditional” said Judge Scott Felton.

You should also consider testing three to five days after the gathering.

The City of Waco is also working on a health response plan for vaccine distribution.