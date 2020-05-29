McLennan County long-term care facility sees positive COVID-19 case

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is working with LakeShore Village Healthcare Center to investigate a positive case of COVID-19 in their facility.

The Public Health District received positive confirmation of the case on Thursday and began planning with LakeShore Village Healthcare Center to test all residents and staff. All residents and family members were notified of the situation.

Because of the serious nature of the virus, testing all staff and residents regardless of symptoms is necessary to stop the spread of the virus within the facility.

The testing was conducted Friday by Public Health District staff and the Waco Fire Department. 228 individuals were tested – including all resident patients and staff. The Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin will be testing the samples.

The Public Health District has started the contact tracing process. Any resident with COVID-19 symptoms will be isolated within the facility, and any staff member with COVID-19 symptoms must self-quarantine away from the facility and must test negative before returning to work.

If you have a family member at a long-term care facility and are concerned about the facility’s COVID-19 plan, you can ask them these questions:

What their COVID-19 plans are?

What are they doing to protect residents?

What will they do if someone in the facility has COVID-19?

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services regulates long-term care facilities. You can call 800-458-9858 to report suspected abuse or neglect occurring in a nursing home, assisted living facility or day activity and health services.

Source: City of Waco