McLennan County makes Disaster Declaration

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton has released a disaster declaration effective Sunday, Feb. 14th, because of the ice and snow storm moving through Central Texas.

The county is already receiving damage reports as the ice and snow moves through.

Conditions are expected to worsen over the next several days, with unbearably cold temperatures settling in and more wintry precipitation expected. Road conditions are already treacherous.

The disaster declaration activates the McLennan County Emergency Management Plan.

Judge Felton is asking people to stay home and off the roads, as well as take steps to conserve electricity.