McLennan County man arrested in child prostitution case connected to Belton

A 57-year-old McGregor area man was being held in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday on charges connected with an investigation that began in Belton.

Jose Julio Guerrero was named in arrest warrants alleging prostitution of a minor and possession with intent to promote child pornography.

A statement issued by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office stated that in late March, a Belton Police Department had contacted their human trafficking/child exploitation unit with a case they were working that led them to their county.

Belton Police indicated they too the original call on December 13, 2020 originally as a harassment by communications complaint.

Investigators alleged that Jose Julio Guerrero had contacted another person and offered to pay money in exchange for having sexual relations with a child.

Additionally, the statement said that during the communication Guerrero was accused of sending child pornography to the other person.

McLennan County investigators then obtained two felony arrest warrants for Guerrero and Tuesday he was arrested at his place of employment.