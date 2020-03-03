McLennan County prepares for coronavirus threat

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas: The McLennan County Public Health District told the city of Waco what measures they will take to combat the coronavirus at a city council meeting Tuesday.

Dr. Brenda Gray has headed a team that has been designed to be proactive in the fight against the rapidly spreading global disease.

The county is working with healthcare facilities on how to control the infections and making sure hospitals are prepared to treat such cases. They are also giving periodic updates to nursing homes, day cares, school districts and city leadership.

While 59 cases have been reported in the United States, the virus has not hit McLennan County. District II councilman Hector Sabido expressed his gratitude towards Dr. Gray during the meeting.

“For the people to know that Waco and McLennan County are preparing just in case there is such an outbreak or even a case of that,” Sabido said. “I really do appreciate your due diligence in putting this together.”

The public health district has also set up a 24/7 hotline to respond to the public’s concerns.

As of now, there is no known cure for the virus.