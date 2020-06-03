McLennan County press conference addresses COVID-19, death of George Floyd

WACO, Texas – Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver started off Wednesday’s COVID press conference by addressing the death of George Floyd.

“It is right for people to peacefully protest right now,” Deaver said. “A legacy of police brutality in America, particularly against black Americans, continues to be a true problem for our nation. I am so proud in the leaders and participants in last Saturday’s Walk for Healing. They voiced their outrage while remaining peaceful. This is the best way for the message to be heard. We hear you. We will continue to work towards race equity in Waco.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the Minnesota Attorney General said former officer Derick Chauvin now faces second-degree murder charges, and the other three officers involved in Floyd’s death have also been charged.

The press conference continued to update the community on how McLennan County is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Hospitals remain in good shape, and city leaders say hospitals can handle a surge.

They also say statewide – only about five percent of total COVID tests are coming back positive. This ratio was once as high as 12 percent.

McLennan County has seen a bump in positive cases, but the county is back on a seven-day low average.

The county is anticipating more bumps of positive cases, and is prepared to treat residents who test positive for the virus.