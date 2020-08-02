McLennan County Public Health District records 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, 48 total

WACO, Texas- The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has reported two additional COVID-19 deaths in the area.

The first victim was a 62-year-old Hispanic female, and the second was a 90-year-old White female.

The Public Health District has confirmed 31 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 4,436, which includes 1,752 estimated active cases, 2,636 estimated recovered, and 48 deaths.

Sixty-six cases are hospitalized. Of the 66 hospitalized, 53 cases are McLennan County residents. This information is being provided to inform residents about the use of local hospital resources. Seventeen cases are on ventilators.