McLennan County purebred competing in top dog show

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – It’s the Super Bowl of dog shows, and a local McLennan County purebred Smooth Collie named Dakota is going to strut her stuff at the 145th annual Westminster Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show in New York!

The Westminster dog show has been an American tradition since 1877. It is the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the nation, behind the Kentucky Derby. Presented by Purina Pro Plan, the show will be held at Lyndhurst – a property of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, in Tarrytown, New York, on Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13, 2021, with live coverage across FOX Sports networks.

The move to the Lyndhurst site along the Hudson River in Tarrytown, New York, will mark the first time in more than 100 years that best in show at Westminster hasn’t been awarded at Madison Square Garden. 2,500 dogs in 209 AKC-recognized breeds will participate in the competition in 2021.

Silver Grand Champion Capella’s Mirabeau Blue Dakota Wynde, a Smooth Coat Collie – who lives with Rex and Lorna Willhelm, and is co-owned with breeder Debbie Price from Weimar, TX – will participate in the 2021 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The event features the best in dog showing and handling, and to be among them is a huge honor.





Although it will be the first trip to Westminster for Dakota and the Willhelm’s, Debbie Price is no stranger to competing for the top purple-and-gold ribbon at the prestigious event. Price and her champion blue merle Smooth Collie “Winnie” won Best of Breed at the 1997 Westminster competition. Now-retired Price is hoping Dakota can duplicate the placement of her great-great- grandmother, “Showing her at Westminster is an accomplishment and an honor, and we’re just happy for Dakota to be there.”





Affectionately known as “Miss D,” she will begin breed competition Saturday, along with ten other Smooth Collies. If Dakota wins, she will continue on to compete Saturday evening in the herding group. If she’s successful there, she moves on to Sunday night’s best in show competition.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is preceded on Friday, June 11, by the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show website has information about how people can watch the event through live stream and on the FOX Sports 1 and 2 channels: www.westminsterkennelclub.org.