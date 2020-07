Waco, TX- The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has recorded a 19th death attributed to COVID-19.

The 19th fatality was an 87-year old white female who died late on July 14th at a local hospital.

The Public Health District says that they continue to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County and that they encourage residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus’ spread.