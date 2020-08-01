Mclennan County records 46th fatality from Covid-19

Waco,Tx- The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has reported another death from Covid-19 in the area.

The patient was a 66-year-old Hispanic female.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed 79 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 4,405, which includes 1,797 estimated active cases, 2,562 estimated recovered, and 46 deaths.

Seventy -four cases are hospitalized. Of the 74 hospitalized, 58 cases are McLennan County residents. This information is being provided to inform residents about the use of local hospital resources. Sixteen cases are on ventilators.