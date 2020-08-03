McLennan County records three more deaths from COVID-19

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has announced three additional fatalities from COVID-19.

The first death was a 62-year-old woman. The second death was a 77-year-old man. The third death was an 84-year-old woman. There have been 51 fatalities attributed to COVID-19 in McLennan County.

The Public Health District continues to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County, and is encouraging residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus’ spread.

Source: City of Waco