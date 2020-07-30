UPDATE: 71 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 4,263 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed 71 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 4,263 – which includes 1,822 estimated active cases, 2,397 estimated recovered and 44 deaths.

64 cases are hospitalized. Of the 64 hospitalized, 52 cases are McLennan County residents. This information is being provided to inform residents about the use of local hospital resources. 17 cases are on ventilators.

Age groups for today’s release:

Of the new cases, one case is in the 1-10 age range. Four cases are in the 11-19 age range. Eight cases are in the 20-29 age range. Eight cases are in the 30-39 age range. Ten cases are in the 40-49 age range. Ten cases are in the 50-59 age range. Five cases are in the 60-64 age range. Two cases are in the 65-69 age range. Three cases are in the 70-74 age range. Two cases are in the 75-79 age range. One case is in the 80 and above age range. 17 cases are of an unknown age.

In addition, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has announced two additional deaths from COVID-19.

The first death was an 83-year-old man. The second death was a 69-year-old woman. There have been 44 fatalities attributed to COVID-19 in McLennan County.

The Public Health District continues to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County, and is encouraging residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus’ spread.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco