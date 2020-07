WACO, Texas- The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reports the 17th death related to COVID-19.

The patient was a 42-year-old African-American woman.

The Health District has confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 as of July 12, 2020.

The total number of cases is 2557, which includes 424 recovered, 17 deaths, and 2116 active cases.