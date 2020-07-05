McLennan County reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, 1684 total

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas- The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reports 48 new cases of COVID-19.

The total number of cases is 1684, which includes 296 recovered, 11 deaths, and 1377 active cases.

Twenty-three cases are hospitalized.

