McLennan County reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, 1684 total

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas- The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reports 48 new cases of COVID-19.
The total number of cases is 1684, which includes 296 recovered, 11 deaths, and 1377 active cases.
Twenty-three cases are hospitalized.
by: Krista Tolbert
