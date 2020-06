Bell County Judge David Blackburn issued Directive 7 on Wednesday, June 24th that mandates the use of face coverings. It comes after the number of COVID-19 cases in the county has steadily increased. Tuesday, there were 41 cases and an eleventh person died from the virus.

Starting Monday, June 29th, all businesses in Bell County must require employees and volunteers to have a face covering when in an area where six feet of separation from other people is not possible.