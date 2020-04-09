Closings
McLennan County reports second COVID-19 death

Local News
WACO, Texas- The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is reporting two deaths due to COVID-19

The patient was a 69- year old male with underlying conditions.  He died at a local hospital this morning. 

Another fatality was reported last night of a 61-year old male. The death was unattended and is under investigation.

The public health district wants to remind residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus’ spread.

They also want to remind everyone to continue doing everything possible to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by observing the required Social Distancing as described in the Order.

