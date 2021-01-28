McLennan County residents now able to get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – McLennan County is hard at work getting more people in the community vaccinated.

As of now, the first group who got their vaccine in the last week of December are now able to get their second shots.

As people are calling to get on the waitlist for the first shot, the process is slightly different for people who are waiting on the second one.

Jacklyn Riptoe is a first responder who already received the first vaccine.

“It was okay. My arm was sore, a little bit. The next day I got up. Great. Haven’t had any problems. Been excited about waiting on my second shot, and it will be tomorrow. And I’m looking forward to it,” Riptoe says.

Jacklyn works in the HIV and STD department at the McLennan County Public Health District, which classifies her as part of the Phase 1A group.

“You don’t have to get back on the waitlist once you received your first dose. You’re actually put on the second dose. We have a specific time period that we want to make sure you get your vaccine. We will be contacting you to set up an appointment,” says McLennan County Public Health District spokesperson Kelly Craine.

Because of the short supply of COVID vaccines, Craine advises people to get their second dose of the vaccine at the same location they went to get the first one.

“For us, DSHS provided us with that second dose amount for this first group. So they’re going to be providing us the second dose amount as they come needed. We will actually have the vaccine supply for the second dosers,” says Craine.

Jacklyn has very personal reasons for wanting the second shot.

“I have seen so many of my friends, loved ones, passed away because of this. And after seeing them go through this horrible death, I personally wanted to get the vaccination myself because I don’t want to be in that predicament, when I could have got the vaccination and did not get it,” says Riptoe.