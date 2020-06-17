McLennan County sees highest weekly COVID-19 cases

WACO, Texas – The spike many predicted after the state began reopening is hitting McLennan County with 34 new cases last week – a new high for the county.

It is a record that may not stand for long, however. Tallies from Monday and Tuesday bring the current week’s total to 33 positive cases.

The spike is not shocking to Waco-McLennan County Public Health District director Dr. Brenda Gray.

“We were not hoping for it, but we anticipated it. So we were prepared,” Gray said. “We’ve been working as a public health district with the Emergency Operations Center since the event of COVID-19 landed in our country.”

Gray says there are a few reasons for the sudden rise in positive cases – not the least of which is the reopening of the state.

“We have more people out in the public, and this leads to potentially more exposures,” Gray said. “We have more people out, and we have more testing available to identify people who are infected with the virus.”

As more and more people go back to work, there will be even more testing sites, the public health district said. Still, they advise everyone to be cautious while getting on with their lives.

“I recognize people are out, but our strong recommendation from the public health district is to do a face covering. To wash those surfaces that have high contact. Wash our hands often. Stay home if you’re sick,” Gray said. “You’re gonna hear the same message over and over again until there is a vaccine.”

As of Tuesday, eight of the positive cases are hospitalized – with six in critical condition.