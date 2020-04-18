McLennan County Sheriff shutting down burglary rings

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara and his deputies have been investigating a burglary ring across the county for weeks, and now it’s yielding results.

The Sheriff’s Department has made seven arrests this week in connection to roughly 45 car burglary cases, one stolen truck and one stolen trailer.

McNamara says the thieves actually form groups instead of doing the crime on their own.

“Some of these were at a house, that we answered a suspicious persons call to the house, and it was full of thieves,” McNamara said. “When our guys got there, it was like when you turn the lights on, the cockroaches run in every direction.”

The crime rings have been feasting on unlocked cars, allegedly being caught on camera walking up and down neighborhood streets until they find a car they can break into.

With so many people staying in the house due to COVID-19, their cars become a more viable target for these thieves.

“These people are working overtime to steal from people. They probably consider that their job. We’ve even had some of them tell us that,” McNamara said. “We go to work and do our job, y’all do your job. These punks and scumbags, their job is to steal.”

McNamara is even sending out a warning to those “several” thieves they are working on arresting.

“We’ve got our Criminal Investigations Division, our patrol and our fast unit to go after these low-lifes who are breaking in these cars and burglarizing them,” McNamara said. “We’re not gonna let up. We’ve got the heat turned up on them, and the hammer down.”

The Sheriff’s Department recommends everyone locks their cars and reminds them not to leave valuables in plain sight.