McLennan County Sheriff sworn in for third four-year term

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara will begin his third four-year term.

McNamara was sworn in Monday by McLennan County Judge Scott Felton. At the ceremony, Sheriff McNamara vowed to continue “riding herd on the lawless” and to seek his fourth term as Sheriff of McLennan County in 2024.

Sheriff McNamara has been working in the Waco community for a long time. He even assisted at the second command post during the Waco Siege in 1993.

You can watch the Facebook video of the ceremony below.

Source: McLennan County Sheriff’s Office