McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announced major burglary ring bust

McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputies have recovered more than $130,000 worth of stolen merchandise after a months-long burglary investigation.

The massive burglary bust operation was led by the Criminal Investigation Division of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

This bust spanned across several Central Texas counties, including McLennan, Lampasas, Navarro and Bell county.

The large list of items stolen includes vehicle trailers, welders, power washers, large tires, and equipment of all kinds.

The Sheriff’s Office has conducted 4 searches on locations kept by suspects, numerous forensic phone searches, weeks of video footage and numerous interviews of people believed to be involved.

Teams are still on the streets rounding up suspects. So far, 9 warrants have been attained with 6 or 7 more people expected to be charged within the next few days.

The multi-jurisdictional effort from several different agencies began about 6 weeks ago according to Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

The sheriff says his deputies are not only going after the thieves, but after people purchasing the stolen merchandise as well.