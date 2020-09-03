McLennan County Sheriff’s office employee narrowly escapes house fire

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – A McLennan County Sheriff’s Office employee and her son need your help after losing her home.

According to the department’s Facebook page, Officer Annie Anthony lost everything she owned during the night of September 1 and September 2, when her house caught on fire in the middle of the night. She was able to get out with her son, her wallet, and the clothes they were wearing.

Red Cross has put them in a hotel for two days. Anything the public can do to help out would be greatly appreciated, according to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office staff is very thankful Annie and her son were able to get out alive.

Money donations should be taken to the McLennan County Employee Federal Credit Union, located at 215 North 5th Street #224, Waco, TX 76701.

Source: McLennan County Sheriff’s Office