McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – McLennan County deputies need your help to find a missing woman.

39-year-old Tiffany Mathis was last seen on February 22nd. Mathis is in need of medication. She is 5’6″, weighs 140 pounds, has red hair, green eyes, and scars on her left wrist and leg.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 757-5095.

Source: McLennan County Sheriff’s Office