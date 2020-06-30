McLennan County strongly recommends masks in public places

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – McLennan County Commissioners are considering several ways to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Central Texas.

“We’ve dramatically increased the number of interactions where people are interacting person-to-person, and to get that under control we have got to affect the number of times where those interactions occur and transmission of the virus from one person to another occurs,” says Dr. Edward Verner, an Infectious Disease doctor in Waco.

Commissioners considered ordering a county-wide mask order, but instead voting to strongly suggest wearing a mask in public.

“They act as a filter to prevent things that you breathe in from getting through. They filter out the virus as you breath,” says Dr. Verner.

The recommendation will not interfere with decisions already made by individual cities, and businesses will not be fined under this order.

“I think we put enough burden on our local businesses to have something in place that they have to worry about getting fined over. They’re already limiting their hours, limiting their operations, they’re struggling to make it as it is. We don’t need to pile anything else on top of them. In a lot of the businesses I’ve been into, you see them everyday. They have a sign on the door, and people are wearing masks. I think people are doing it on their own, and we don’t really need to mandate it,” says Kelly Snell, a McLennan County Commissioner.

If the trend continues to rise, county commissioners may have to change the current guidelines.

Commissioners also voted to extend the State of Disaster and Public Health Emergency for McLennan County until July 28th.