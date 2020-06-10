McLennan County thriving amid fears of COVID-19 spike

WACO, Texas – Three weeks on from the beginning of Texas’ reopening, McLennan County’s COVID-19 numbers have stayed steady and have stayed down.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has been busy with the virus numbers, but they haven’t had to deal with the dire consequences like some other counties in Texas.

Even with people getting out of the house, the Public Health District’s spokeswoman, Kelly Craine, believes the county hasn’t been hit too hard.

“Our curve that everyone talks about flattening? In McLennan County, we’ve been very fortunate that our curve never really got a real curve,” Craine said. “We have maintained a certain level of anywhere between two or three cases per day, going periods with no cases, so we’ve maintained flat.”

According to their daily charts showing the spread of the virus, the number of recoveries goes right in line with the number of positive cases.

Even with six new cases being announced Tuesday afternoon, the number of active cases is still below 20.

“One day doesn’t mean a spike,” Craine said. “[When] you see that daily case count going up and up and up, then we’re really seeing a spike.”

Craine says the most important part of their tracking is contact tracing. After someone tests positive for the virus, the Public Health District tracks down all the people the patient may be in close contact with.

Right now, the county is monitoring 116 of those cases.

“That’s the number that’s really interesting. That people don’t understand,” Craine said of the “actively monitored” cases. “That group is not sick, but we’re making sure that they will not potentially become sick and spread it and not know they are spreading the COVID virus.”

Craine believes people following social distancing guidelines has been the biggest help.

“This is everyone, your friends and neighbors and your colleagues that are working together,” Craine said. “We can say these messages, but it’s people out there that are really making a difference in doing what needs to be done and protecting themselves and their neighbors that is making a huge huge difference, I think, for our community.”

Even with the satisfying numbers, the county knows the fight isn’t over.

“Summer is not over, COVID is still here,” Craine said. “I don’t want to take a victory lap on what we’re doing now because this virus is still here, so there is still a risk that it could spread to large parts of your community.”

For more information on the county’s COVID-19 numbers, you can click here.