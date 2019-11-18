McLennan County traffic stop leads to police discovering bodies in Plano

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop on Interstate 35 in Bruceville-Eddy resulted in the discovery of two bodies in Plano this morning.

Deputies say they pulled over one car around 9 p.m., Sunday night near mile marker 314. They noticed the woman driving had blood on her. Moments later, the deputies say a second car pulled up, also driven by a woman, also with blood on her clothes.

The deputies took both women, Cynthia Wingate and Carmen Moreno, into custody after discovering that neither of the cars are in their name. Instead, they belong to two elderly people who live together in Plano.

The deputies called Plano police to perform a welfare check on the cars’ owners. Officers went to the 2300 block of Pebble Vale Drive, and found the bodies of a man and woman.

Wingate and Moreno are both from South Texas and face drug possession, fraud, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charges.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office says Plano Police detectives are interrogating the women this afternoon.