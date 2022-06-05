WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Kaylie Wardell has built her snow cone stand business, Kones for Kids. But, rather than keeping the money she earns, she donates it.

“I was in the garage and I saw my snow cone machine,” Wardell said. “I was like, oh, I can sell snow cones.”

Wardell heard about the organization from her grandma, and knew she wanted to do something to help.

“I think what they’re doing is really cool, and I just kind of really like what they’re doing, and I want to help with that,” Wardell said.

She has already raised over $1,200 dollars for Isaiah 1:17 on her own, and multiple people and organizations have matched that… raising the number higher and higher.

“Once person does a good thing, like in this case I did, a lot of other people want to do it, like it’s a chain reaction,” Wardell said.

All summer long, her mission is to raise money. Primarily, for the Isaiah 1:17 House.

“Kaylie is amazing,” Isaiah 1:17 House program coordinator Jennifer Villalpando said. “Her heart for others in doing this, and on a volunteer basis, this isn’t something she has to do at all. It is something that we can all admire and we can all strive for.”

The Isaiah 1:17 House is a place to go while kids wait to be placed in a foster home. Not only a physical place to stay, but also somewhere for children to receive support.

“Her servant’s heart is just something that touches all of us on this team and wants us all to continue doing what we’re doing to make this home a reality,” Villalpando said.

Villapando says Kaylie has taken the model of the Isaiah 1:17 House and ran with it.

“Kaylee has done what she can,” Villalpando said. “She’s rallied her community. She’s gotten her family involved, and her neighborhood, and spread the word and raised some funds while doing that.”

Villapando pointed out everyone has their own gifts, capabilities, and resources. Bringing that all together makes a difference in the lives of kids and families.

“I can truly say that we should all follow Kaylie’s example,” Villalpando said. “That even if it’s not bringing a child into your home and fostering yourself, there are so many ways to get involved in supporting the foster care community, and that’s going to look different for everyone.”