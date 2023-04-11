West, Tx (FOX44) – A high speed chase with speeds over 135 miles per hour ironically resulted in multiple crashes after the suspect vehicle was stopped near West on Monday afternoon.

Police say a 25-year-old driver who had three children in his car with him, Tevon Javon Harris, of Oklahoma City, was arrested at the scene after he fled from his disabled vehicle on foot – running into traffic, and causing multiple crashes as a driver tried to avoid running over him.

An arrest affidavit stated the whole thing started when a local DPS trooper received word of a reckless driver who was spotted going south through Hill County. The driver was traveling at a very high rate of speed while passing other drivers on both the right and left-hand shoulders.

The trooper was in the Abbott area and stopped on the southbound side to watch for the driver to approach. Around 4:44 p.m. he saw a black car going was southbound at 103 miles per hour while the driver weaved through heavy traffic. The trooper noted that he would come within one car length of slower vehicles before passing. The trooper caught up with him at Mile Marker #356 and noticed that the driver slowed down to 65 miles per hour after spotting the trooper.

The affidavit stated the trooper pulled behind him and activated his overhead lights. At this time, the driver accelerated to speeds over 100 miles per hour – hitting peak speeds of 136 miles per hour. The affidavit stated he swerved to the Ross Road exit, nearly crashing in a 100 mile per hour side skid, then continuing on the service road.

He turned under the overpass at Tours Road, and went northbound on the service road. At this point, the trooper attempted a PIT maneuver since the service road was clear – in an attempt to disable to fleeing vehicle. The vehicle spun out but, was not disabled – so the trooper struck the back of the car in an attempt to stop the driver from entering the busy interstate.

At this point, the driver stopped and jumped out – running south in the median toward the northbound lanes. The affidavit stated he ran into very busy traffic on Interstate 35’s northbound lanes, and caused many travelers to swerve and slam on their brakes. The driver of a one-ton Dodge pickup was able to stop in the left lane just before he would have run over the running man. The driver of a Range Rover was not able to stop and collided with the Dodge, which caused the Range Rover to spin into a Mercury passenger vehicle. The Range Rover was listed as totaled.

The suspect continued to flee the crashes and ran across the southbound side of the interstate – which caused more drivers to slam on brakes, but no further crashes occurred. The trooper was able to catch the man and take him into custody, with two citizens holding him, while the trooper went back to check on the people in the crashed vehicles.

The affidavit stated that there were two children and their parents in the Range Rover who were shaken up – with the driver suffering minor other injuries. It was then discovered that there were three children and a woman in the suspect’s vehicle that he left near the interstate – and which was nearly hit by other passing cars.

Once the suspect driver was identified, the trooper discovered he had a previous conviction for evading with a vehicle.

Jail records indicated he was charged with felony evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest on foot, three counts of abandonment and endangering a child for leaving the children in his vehicle, separate charges of abandon or endangering a child in connection with the children in the other vehicle, criminal mischief over $30,000 for the damage to the other vehicles, accident in a vehicle causing over $200 damage, and possession of marijuana under two ounces. The last charge came after a search of the vehicle turned up a usable amount of marijuana in the center console.

Harris remained in the McLennan County jail on these charges Tuesday.