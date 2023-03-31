WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department is getting ready to celebrate 150 years!

The department will be hosting a family-friendly celebration this Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fire Station #1, located at 100 Peach Street. This free event will feature a fire safe house and agility course for kids, historical displays – and free hotdogs, cake and cookies!

Waco firefighters will be giving out limited-supply challenge coins to residents. Retired

firefighters are encouraged to sign the event guestbook and share their experiences with guests.

Posting of the colors will be provided by the Waco Fire Department Honor Guard, and the Waco Firefighters Pipes and Drums Band will provide live music throughout the event. Remarks will be provided by Waco Mayor Dillon Meek, Fire Chief Gregory Summers and Waco Fire Historian Sean Sutcliffe.

The City of Waco says that for a century and a half, the Fire Department has been serving the Waco community by responding to fires, water rescues, medical emergencies, hazardous material situations, animal rescues and more. The department was first organized in April 1873 – after a fire destroyed most of the buildings on Bridge Street.

The department has since grown from one fire station and horse drawn buggies to 14 fire

stations and a fleet of fire engines. Eleven leaders have taken the helm as Waco Fire Chief since 1873.