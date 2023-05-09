WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple law enforcement agencies in Central Texas unveiled the results of an anti-gang initiative called Operation Washout 3.0. The operation focuses on apprehending active gang members and violent offenders.

Operation Washout 3.0 is all about getting the high-profile offenders off the streets – but what exactly does “high profile” mean?

These offenses consist of assault, murder and sexual offences – crimes that are often done by gang members posing a significant threat to the community.

This is why the U.S. Marshals’ Waco Division teamed up with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Mclennan County Sheriff’s Office, the Waco Police Department and the Killeen Police Department to target gang and violent offenders with outstanding felony warrants.

“Typically, when these violent offenders with some influence in the community are put away, crime is seized. Crime goes down,” says Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian.

Operation Washout 3.0 was first conducted in 2018. Since then, law enforcement in Central Texas say they have perfected their strategies.

“We saw a decrease in violent crimes, our decrease in nonviolent crime and overall crime,” Victorian says.

This year, the operation was conducted from May 1 through May 5. It resulted in 155 arrests of violent offenders – eight of them being gang members. Authorities confiscated 25 firearms, 7.9 kilograms of narcotics and nearly $12,000. Victorian considers this a success.

“When we partner together like this, it’s extremely important. Because the more of us there are in trying to get these guys off the street, the better,” says Victorian.