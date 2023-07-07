Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara called a press conference Friday morning to discuss a human trafficking operation recently completed by his office.

Sheriff McNamara says his team arrested 17 people during a ten day sting operation that started in June.

13 people face charges of trying to purchase sex from an adult. Two more are accused of trying to pay for sex with a minor. Another two people face charges of online solicitation of a minor.

Joshua Dewitt of Tomahawk, Wisconsin is accused of online solicitation of a minor. He is in the process of being extradited to McLennan County. According to Sheriff McNamara, Dewitt has victimized roughly 20 people nationwide.

Here is the full list of arrests and the charges they face:

SOLICITATION OF PROSTITUTION OF A MINOR CHARGES:

David Denson

Christopher Mercer

ONLINE SOLICITATION OF A MINOR CHARGES:

Tyler Ritchie

Joshua Dewitt

SOLICITATION OF PROSTITUTION CHARGES:

Lance Webb

Jacob Pifer

Joseph Fontaine

Alfred Dupree

James Connolly

Raymond Rowley

Ethan Prawiro

Shane Meyer

Evan McConnell

Michael Kasberg

Joshua Porsche

Danny Coffman

Sergio Hernandez

FOX 44’s Earl Stoudemire will update this report as more information is released.