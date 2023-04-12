WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: An 18-wheeler fire in Woodway is causing delays in traffic.

The Woodway Public Safety Department says the fire broke out early Wednesday afternoon on Highway 84 and the 8000 block of Santa Fe Drive. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes were impacted. Highway 84 westbound (towards McGregor) has reopened, but Highway 84 eastbound remains closed.

The part of Santa Fe Drive underneath the bridge is also closed. Travelers are urged to seek alternate routes.

Highway 84 Westbound (towards McGregor) is open now, however Highway 84 Eastbound and Santa Fe Dr (under the bridge at the turn-around) remain closed.

A witness tells FOX 44 News that a blue pickup truck disregarded traffic directions from a police officer at the scene – and instead paid attention to the nearby stoplight. This led to a separate vehicle crash at the scene when the truck crashed into oncoming traffic. An ambulance was also on scene.

The Waco Police Department also responded to the scene. Spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that police were dispatched at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.