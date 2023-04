WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A portion of Interstate 35 in Waco is shut down due to an 18-wheeler rollover accident.

Waco Police say the accident occurred on Interstate 35 early Thursday afternoon, near Exit #331. Travelers should seek alternate routes and should drive carefully. No injuries have been reported.

Northbound I-35 at the Hillcrest Hospital is currently shut down due to the rollover.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.