West (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Waco McLennan County Public Health District is investigating an outbreak of E.coli infections that may be linked to the Playdium Pool in West.

According to the health district, 19 people reported symptoms of gastrointestinal illness after going to the pool between July 29th and August 3rd. Lab results have confirmed that two of those people had E.coli infections.

The Health District Environmental Health team reported doing a thorough pool inspection on Friday. The team found the pool’s water chemistry is within acceptable parameters and no incidents involving fecal contamination.

The health district says it is collaborating with state authorities to determine if E-coli testing should be performed on the water.

There have not been any cases after August 3rd, so the district says it is possible the outbreak has been contained. The Playdium Pool is currently closed during the week because of end of summer hours.

