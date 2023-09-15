Waco(FOX 44/KWKT) — Waco Police say a 19-year-old drowned Friday night at Lake Waco. It happened around 6:30 p.m. near Speegleville Park.

Police and firefighters went to the lake after getting a report that a 19-year-old man had gone swimming with friends in an area marked as a no-swim area. The friends say the teen went underwater and did not resurface, so they called 911.

The Waco Fire Department’s Swift Dive Team went into the lake and pulled the man out of the water, but it turned out to be too late.

Police say the man’s family has been notified and his name will be released later.