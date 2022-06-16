Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 19-year-old Waco man originally charged with murder has been sentenced to twelve years in prison after pleading to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Judarius Degrate was sentenced Thursday in 54th District Court. He was 17 at the time of the shooting and of his arrest.

He had been accused of the shooting death of 30-year-old Sylvester Dixon, who police spokesman Garen Bynum said was the reported stepfather Degrate.

The shooting took place February 11, 2021 at North 16th Street and Providence Drive following a domestic disturbance and argument at another location. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 30-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

While other officers were responding, they learned the description of the suspect, and were quickly able to apprehend him based on this description.