BELLMEAD, Texas (FOX 44) – 20-year-old Benjamin Lee Walton is in the McLennan County Jail, accused of making an online threat against La Vega High School Wednesday. Judge Virgil Bain arraigned Walton on a charge of False Alarm or Report Emergency Thursday morning.

If convicted, Walton could face up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

According to the Bellmead Police Chief, it started with a call about a suspicious vehicle at the school on Tuesday. Chief Shawn Myatt says officers found Walton in a car with a mask on, but they determined there was no threat at that time.

On Wednesday, Chief Myatt says Walton posted a threat against the school around 2 p.m. Once the district heard about the threat, all schools were placed on lockdown.

Myatt says shortly after posting the threat, Walton sent out an apology on social media. Moments later, police took him into custody at his home in Waco.

Classes resumed as normal on Thursday morning.