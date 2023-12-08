Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 42-year-old man accused of setting multiple fires on his father’s property on Speegleville Road, and interfering with firefighters trying to put them out, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Jurors only deliberated about an hour before finding Bryan Andrew Bruce guilty of second-degree felony arson.

Information released by the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office stated that volunteer firefighters responded to the first fire on October 22, 2020. They discovered an uncontrolled grass fire. Bruce came out of his nearby house and became combative toward the firefighters as they extinguished the flames.

After the fire was out, firefighters left the area only to be called back an hour later by a concerned neighbor, because a new fire was burning and spreading onto the caller’s property.

As firefighters battled the second blaze, Bruce was accused of interfering with them by riding a motorcycle between firetrucks and yelling obscenities at them. McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies responded and arrested Bruce for Interference with Public Duties and Resisting Arrest.

On both November 3, and November 17, 2020, Bruce again set fire to the area. During the November 3 incident, the fire spread out of control and destroyed a garage.

During the trial’s punishment phase, prosecutors showed jurors extensive evidence of Bruce’s threatening behavior while on bond for Arson. This evidence included a recording of a court hearing from February 2023 in which Bruce, while remotely appearing over Zoom, held a gun to a cat’s head.

Prosecutors also brought a manager from George’s restaurant in Hewitt who testified that, in January 2023, Bruce was seen by patrons pulling a gun from his waistband and pointing it at a man seated several tables away. The act was captured in the restaurant’s video system, which prosecutors showed to the jury. In this case, Bruce pled guilty to Deadly Conduct and received 300 days in jail.

Bruce’s family members testified and described his problems due to methamphetamine use and isolation. They discussed how Bruce repeatedly refused to seek help for his issues.

Family members also explained that Bruce refused to listen to their advice to accept prosecutors’ initial plea bargain offer of probation, which would have required him to undergo drug and mental health treatment.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Vanessa Fuentes and Kristen Duron.